Syrian troops close to breaking IS siege in eastern city

BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists and state media say government forces are close to breaking a nearly three-year siege imposed by the Islamic State group on parts of the eastern city of Deir el-Zour.

Syrian troops and allied militiamen have for months been advancing toward Deir el-Zour, the provincial capital of the oil-rich province of the same name. Government forces are besieged in a handful of neighbourhoods as well as a nearby airport.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday that the advancing forces are less than 10 kilometres (6 miles) from a besieged, government-held air base known as Brigade 137. If they reach the base, they will be able to lift the siege.