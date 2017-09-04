Syrian troops close to breaking IS siege in eastern city
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists and state media say government forces are close to breaking a nearly three-year siege imposed by the Islamic State group on parts of the eastern city of Deir el-Zour.
Syrian troops and allied militiamen have for months been advancing toward Deir el-Zour, the provincial capital of the oil-rich province of the same name. Government forces are besieged in a handful of
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday that the advancing forces are less than 10
State news agency SANA is reporting the "collapse" of IS