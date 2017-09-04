The Latest: House plans Wednesday vote on Harvey aid

WASHINGTON — The Latest on disaster aid for Harvey (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

House leaders have announced plans to vote Wednesday on a bill to deliver disaster relief to Texas as it recovers from Harvey.

The move on a $7.9 billion relief package would replenish a rapidly depleting disaster aid fund even as another storm, Hurricane Irma, churns out in the Atlantic.

The vote would come as a stand-alone measure, and not be tied to the contentious issue of increasing the nation's borrowing limit. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that Harvey relief should be tied to a debt limit bill — as a way to ensure storm victims get help.

Some House conservatives are opposed to directly pairing disaster aid with a debt limit increase. Democrats have also been cool to the approach. The Senate has not said when or how it will vote on Harvey aid.

_____

3:41 a.m.

Congress needs to combine a $7.9 billion disaster relief package for Harvey with a contentious increase in the nation's borrowing limit. That's from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who says it's needed to ensure storm victims in Texas get the help they need.

Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday that if Congress appropriates the money, there must be enough available to cover the Harvey aid.

President Donald Trump visited storm-ravaged areas in Texas over the weekend, expressing hope for speedy congressional action on Harvey aid.