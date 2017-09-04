The Latest: Hurricane Irma now Cat 4 heading for Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The latest on Hurricane Irma, which is heading for islands at the eastern entrance to the Caribbean (all times local):

4 p.m.

Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it approaches the northeast Caribbean.

The storm's centre is 490 miles (790 kilometres ) east of the Leeward Islands late Monday afternoon. It has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) and is moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Emergency officials are warning that Irma could dump up to 10 inches (25 centimetres ) of rain, unleash landslides and dangerous flash floods and generate waves of up to 23 feet (7 metres ) as the storm draws closer.