The Latest: Hurricane Irma now Cat 4 heading for Caribbean
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The latest on Hurricane Irma, which is heading for islands at the eastern entrance to the Caribbean (all times local):
4 p.m.
Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it approaches the northeast Caribbean.
The storm's
Emergency officials are warning that Irma could dump up to 10 inches (25
A hurricane warning has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and St. Barts. A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the British and U.S. Virgin islands and Guadeloupe.