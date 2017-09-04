The Latest: Trump, South Korean president talk NKorea
WASHINGTON — The Latest on North Korea (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-on Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test.
According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was "unprecedented."
Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's
___
10:34 a.m.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-on Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea.
The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday.
Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its "talk of appeasement."
