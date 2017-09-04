The Latest: Wildfire pushes into sequoia grove near Yosemite

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on wildfires in the West (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Officials say winds from a thunderstorm pushed a blaze near Yosemite National Park farther into a grove of 2,700-year-old giant sequoias.

Fire information officer Anne Grandy said Monday that crews don't know yet whether the 15-square-mile (39 kilometre ) fire has damaged any trees in Nelder Grove outside the park. She says giant sequoias are resilient and can withstand low intensity fires.

A thunderstorm over the blaze on Sunday pushed it out about a mile (1.6 kilometres ) in a span of two hours. The fire is partially contained and has forced the evacuation of a small town.

The Nelder Grove holds more than 100 giant sequoias, including one of the world's largest, the 24-story-high Bull Buck sequoia.

___

10:15 p.m.

Wildfires forced thousands to flee their homes across the U.S. West during a sweltering, smoke-shrouded holiday weekend of record heat.

The fires Sunday caused evacuations in Glacier National Park in Montana and many other parts of the West; compelled crews to rescue about 140 hikers who had spent the night in the woods after fire broke out along the popular Columbia River Gorge Trail in Oregon; and led firefighters to step up efforts to protect a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia encroached by flames near Yosemite National Park in California.