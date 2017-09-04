Top Indonesia judge gets 8 years prison for corruption
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's corruption court has sentenced one of the country's top judges to eight years in prison for taking a bribe.
The sentencing by a panel of five judges is the second time a
The corruption court said Monday that
Indonesia's anti-corruption police said Akbar was caught "red handed" in an anti-graft sting in January.
The meat importer, Basuki Hariman, was earlier sentenced to seven years in prison.
In 2014, Akil Mohtar, the former chairman of the