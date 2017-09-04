Tourist faces upgraded charges over death in Sydney clinic

SYDNEY, Australia — A Chinese tourist with no Australian medical license has been charged with manslaughter after police say she gave a woman an anesthetic during a procedure at a Sydney beauty clinic last week and the woman later died.

Shao Jie was not required to appear in Sydney's Central Local Court on Tuesday when a prosecutor announced the charges against her had been upgraded. Manslaughter carries a potential maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The 33-year-old tourist allegedly administered drugs to the 35-year-old woman in the clinic last Wednesday. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Friday.