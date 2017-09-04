News / World

Trump, South Korean president to speak

United Nations U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley address a U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea, Monday Sept. 4, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-on Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea.

The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday.

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response."

Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its "talk of appeasement."

