Turkish official warns German leaders on fuelling racism

ISTANBUL — A top Turkish official has taken to social media to criticize comments on Turkey by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her opponent during a televised pre-election debate.

Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman to the Turkish presidency, tweeted Monday that Merkel and Martin Schulz were attacking Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a diversion from more urgent problems, such as a surge in discrimination.

Kalin said Europe's attitude toward Turkey served to create an "other" and populism in German politics would fuel discrimination and racism.