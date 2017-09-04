Wedding guest charged over disappearance of 9-year-old girl

PARIS — French authorities have handed preliminary kidnapping charges to a 34-year-old man following the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl who went missing from a wedding celebration in France.

Grenoble prosecutor's office said late Sunday that the man attended the same wedding last month.

The man was last week detained for questioning alongside another suspect, but was released without charges.

The prosecutor's office said the man denied any wrongdoing but his explanation "did not convince investigation judges," who charged him with "kidnapping, illegal confinement or arbitrary detention of a minor of less than 15 years."