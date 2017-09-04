West Virginia state parks to have electric charging units

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charging stations for electric vehicles are expected to be installed at all West Virginia state park guest lodges by the end of the year.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports nine of the state's 10 park lodges already have at least three Tesla electric vehicle chargers and one universal vehicle charging unit. North Bend State Park is expected to have four charging stations installed before January.

The units are available to motorists for free even if they're not state park lodge guests.

Lodge and resort parks district administrator Paul Redford says the chargers offer great exposure to the state park system.

The units are now available at Blackwater Falls, Cacapon, Canaan Valley, Chief Logan, Hawks Nest, Pipestem, Stonewall Jackson, Twin Falls and Tygart Lake state parks.

