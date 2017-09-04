Young immigrants prepare for worst if Trump ends protections

PHOENIX — Young immigrants shielded from deportation by a program that President Donald Trump is expected to end are battling to keep those protections while preparing for the worst.

Amid reports that Trump will announce Tuesday he's unraveling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children are rallying to save it. They held protests nationwide Monday and had plans to it again the next day.

Some worry they will have to work under the table in lower-wage jobs, while others hope to persevere or even start their own businesses.