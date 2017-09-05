Arizona Air National Guard says F-16 crashes near Safford

SAFFORD, Ariz. — Arizona Air National Guard officials say an F-16 fighter has crashed in southeastern Arizona but the fate of the pilot isn't yet known.

The crash happened at mid-afternoon Tuesday about 20 miles northwest of Safford. A Guard news release says rescue efforts are underway.

The Fighting Falcon was assigned to the Arizona Guard's 162nd Wing. The unit is based at Tucson International Airport and serves as the Air National Guard's lead F-16 pilot training unit.