Bacteria warnings for streams in Wyoming tourist destination

JACKSON, Wyo. — Environmental regulators say they've detected potentially unsafe levels of bacteria in two creeks in a popular Wyoming tourist destination.

The high levels of E. coli bacteria turned up recently in Fish Creek and Flat Creek in Jackson Hole.

Teton County Public Health response co-ordinator Rachael Wheeler says local streams look pristine but people should be more leery about the water.

E. coli occurs naturally in the digestive tracts of animals and people but can make people sick with flu-like symptoms. Also, E. coli tends to occur alongside other bacteria that cause illness.

Teton Conservation District water specialist Carlin Girard tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide (http://bit.ly/2w3Jyme) he would feel comfortable being submerged in either stream.

But he says that might not be a good idea for everybody, particularly children.

