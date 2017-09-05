Bank of England settles staff pay dispute

LONDON — A pay dispute that saw Bank of England staff go out on strike for the first time in decades has been settled.

In a statement released Tuesday, Unite said its members accepted the revised offer from the bank to end the dispute that led to a three-day strike in August. In a ballot, 60 per cent of Unite members backed the new offer from the bank that includes more annual leave for staff and a payment to lower-paid employees.

Mercedes Sanchez, Unite regional officer, said members "have shown that by standing firm against an employer attempting to ignore their rights they can succeed."