Bank of England settles staff pay dispute
LONDON — A pay dispute that saw Bank of England staff go out on strike for the first time in decades has been settled.
In a statement released Tuesday, Unite said its members accepted the revised offer from the bank to end the dispute that led to a three-day strike in August. In a ballot, 60
Mercedes Sanchez, Unite regional officer, said members "have shown that by standing firm against an employer attempting to ignore their rights they can succeed."
The bank said the agreement includes a range of measures focused on "improving our relationship with Unite and involving them more in pay discussions."