Baylor settles lawsuit that alleged 'culture of violence'

AUSTIN, Texas — Baylor University has settled a lawsuit filed by a former student who said she was gang raped by two football players and alleged the program at the nation's largest Baptist school fostered a "culture of violence."

The settlement is one of several in recent weeks as Baylor moves to close out lawsuits filed in the aftermath of an investigation into how the school handled reports of sexual and physical assaults for years. The probe led to the firing of former football coach Art Briles and the departure of former school President Ken Starr.

Terms of the settlement filed Tuesday were not released.