Boston honours ALS patient who inspired ice bucket challenge

BOSTON — The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge that has raised millions for ALS research is being honoured at Boston City Hall.

Mayor Martin Walsh is hosting a rally Tuesday for Pete Frates (FRAY'-tees) at City Hall Plaza. The event coincides with the release of a new book on Frates.

"The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS" was written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. Half of its proceeds benefit the Frates family.

Walsh will declare Sept. 5 as Pete Frates Day in Boston.

Frates, his family, the book authors, Boston Red Sox officials and the Boston College baseball team are expected to attend.