Charlottesville council weighing 2nd Confederate monument

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Charlottesville City Council is set to vote on removing a second Confederate monument.

The city's decision earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee helped spark a rally of white nationalists that descended into violence.

Although the council had initially planned to leave a statue of Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in place, it is reconsidering in light of what happened at the rally.

A resolution on removing the Jackson statue is on Tuesday night's agenda. The statue would remain, however, while a lawsuit over it and the Lee monument plays out.