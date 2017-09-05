China has tools to pressure Kim but worries of consequences
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIJING — China has the economic tools to pressure North Korea but fears pushing Kim Jong Un's government so hard it collapses.
Though China has long been the North's main trading partner and diplomatic protector, Kim's nuclear and missile tests have alienated Chinese leaders, who supported last month's U.N. sanctions that slash North Korean revenue by banning sales of coal and iron ore. President Donald Trump and others have called on China to use its leverage to do more to halt the North's nuclear development.
Beijing tried to head off the latest nuclear test, conducted Sunday, by warning Pyongyang that such an event would lead to even more painful penalties.
Still, Chinese leaders worry about instability on the Korean Peninsula if Kim's regime collapses, which would eliminate a buffer between China and South Korea, a heavily armed U.S. ally with American troops on its soil. Some of the options China has used or could and why other options are unlikely:
___
TRADE CHINA ALREADY HAS CUT
Beijing stopped importing North Korean coal in February, depriving Kim's government of its biggest single source of revenue to pay for imports. Controls that take effect Tuesday under U.N. Security Council sanctions approved Aug. 4 formalize the coal ban and bar imports of iron and lead ores as well as seafood. North Korean companies operating in China also have been banned from launching new ventures that might generate additional revenue.
___
TRADE IT MIGHT CUT
Oil is Beijing's most powerful potential weapon. China accounts for 90
___
TRADE CHINA IS UNLIKELY TO CUT
China is the biggest foreign food supplier to North Korea, which has limited farmland and relies on imports to fill the gap. Chinese scholars say Beijing will reject pressure to cut off food supplies for fear of causing widespread hunger and possibly setting off a flood of refugees into China's northeast. The end of Soviet subsidies contributed to a massive famine blamed for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the 1990s, bringing the economy to the brink of collapse.