Duterte to allow media on drug raids to disprove killings

Eva Arnaiz, center rear, the mother of a teenager who was killed in an alleged shootout with police, walks by the casket of her son Carl, during his burial ceremony in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. A government forensic team says Carl Angelo Arnaiz, who apparently was handcuffed, was tortured before he was shot five times following an attempted robbery. His death occurred during a renewed police crackdown against drugs and crimes that killed more than 80 suspects in just three days, in the bloodiest few days under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has ordered police to let journalists join raids in his crackdown on illegal drugs to disprove growing allegations of extrajudicial killings, but warned reporters they could get shot.

Duterte issued the order in a news conference late Tuesday after a televised Senate investigation into the allegations in which the national police chief wept over what he said was his exasperation over unfair allegations against his men.

Duterte's crackdown, which has left thousands of suspects dead, has come under renewed scrutiny after police gunned down a teenager they described as a drug dealer who fired at officers during a raid, but whose family and witnesses said was a student who was shot as he pleaded for his life.

