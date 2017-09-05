Former lawmaker sentenced to 21 years in coin-selling scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Tennessee lawmaker who led a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme promoted on Christian media and centred on buying and selling gold and silver coins has been sentenced to more than 21 years behind bars.

A Memphis federal judge on Tuesday also ordered 73-year-old former Democratic state Rep. Larry Bates to pay more than $21 million in restitution to more than 400 people he defrauded.

Bates and three relatives were found guilty in May of mail and wire fraud.