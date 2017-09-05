French journalists on trial accused of defaming Azerbaijan

PARIS — Two French journalists are on trial accused by Azerbaijan's government of defamation for calling the country a "dictatorship."

Media freedom activists see the unusual trial as a dangerous precedent by a foreign government to intimidate journalists and export censorship beyond its own borders.

Azerbaijan sued journalists Elise Lucet and Laurent Richard for defamation over a 2015 investigative report for France-2 television. They are on trial Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders is testifying for the defence , as are an Azerbaijani journalist and human rights activists living in exile.