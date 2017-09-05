Fugitive guilty of nearly $10M in bogus travel purchases

PITTSBURGH — A man who escaped to Mexico to avoid sentencing in a 1996 credit card case in New York has pleaded guilty before a federal judge in Pittsburgh of making nearly $10 million in fraudulent credit card purchases, most of them international airline tickets, while on the lam.

Forty-eight-year-old Nicolas Frank Sucich (SOOH'-kitch) likely faces more than four years in federal prison under a plea agreement struck Tuesday to charges of wire and access device fraud. He'll return for sentencing Jan. 5.