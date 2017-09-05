Grizzly bear mauls bow hunter in southwestern Montana

HELENA, Mont. — A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close.

Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.

His hunting partner deployed his bear spray, which slowed the bear's charge. Sommer said he grabbed his canister so quickly that he couldn't release the safety.

The bear bit his leg, swatted at his wrist and attacked his head. Sommer said he was ready to shoot the bear in the neck with his pistol when the bear swatted his hand away. His hunting partner was able to deploy the rest of his bear spray, ending the 25-second attack.