How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Tuesday, posting the market's biggest drop in almost three weeks, as escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea rattled investors.

Bank stocks led the slide as bond yields slumped. Technology stocks, the biggest gainers this year, also pulled the market lower. Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 18.70 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 2,457.85.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 234.25 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 21,753.31.

The Nasdaq composite lost 59.76 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 6,375.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 13.92 points, or 1 per cent , to 1,399.66.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 219.02 points, or 9.8 per cent .

The Dow is up 1,990.71 points, or 10.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 992.46 points, or 18.4 per cent .