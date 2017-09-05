Immigrants are sought for labour shortage in Harvey recovery
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HOUSTON — As a parade of motorists rolled down their windows on the edges of a Houston Home Depot parking lot offering cash, the crowd of day
The workers who were already gone were off to tear out soggy carpeting, carry ruined sofas to the curb and saw apart
The owner of a car dealership shook his head and drove off after his $10-an-hour proposal to clean flooded vehicles drew no takers. A pickup driver who promised $50 for two hours to rip out wet carpeting and move furniture was told the job was too short to be worthwhile.
Day
Houston's day
"Now we'll be busy for the rest of the year," said the contractor, Nicolas Garcia, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Mexico who has had his own business for 15 years. "Now that this disaster happened, we have to step it up."
Garcia, 55, is working about 20 miles southeast of downtown Houston in the Southbelt/Ellington area, a middle-class residential
The contractor led a caravan of workers to a four-bedroom house that was in better shape than others. Sharon Eldridge, a 63-year-old renter who lives alone, landed in about a foot of water when she stepped out of bed Sunday. Her furniture and clothes were ruined, but she didn't have to evacuate.
Armando Rivera, a 36-year-old Honduran who is living in the country illegally and raising four children with his wife, said it was painful to see so many people die and lose their home, but the storm would jolt the local construction economy.
"When there is work, you can live a good life," he said as he took a break from knifing Eldridge's water-logged beige carpeting into pieces small enough to carry outside.
Construction workers were scarce even before Harvey struck. The Associated General Contractors of America, a trade group, said Tuesday that a survey of 1,608 members showed 58
Nationwide unemployment in construction was 4.7
"From what I'm reading, we've never seen so many homes either destroyed or at least rendered uninhabitable at once," Simonson said. "I doubt there is enough
A sharp increase in immigration arrests under President Donald Trump may further limit the
Storm recoveries pose heightened danger. A 2009 study by researchers at University of California, Los Angeles and the National Day Laborer Organizing Network found that day
Pineda, 40, joined three other
When Pineda saw the home and experienced its overwhelming stench, he realized it would take much longer than the owner promised and insisted on $150. The workers left when the owner refused.
"They didn't realize that everything in the house was ruined," said the owner, who identified himself only by his first name, Guy. "We just don't have the money to pay them."