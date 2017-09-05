India arrests Briton for alleged sexual abuse of blind boys

NEW DELHI — Police say a 54-year-old British man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three blind students at a school in New Delhi.

Murray Dennis Ward had been volunteering at the school in New Delhi run by the National Association for the Blind.

Police said Tuesday they had been contacted by school authorities after the boys complained about the abuse.

The school told police that Ward had been associated with the school for nine years, initially as a donor and later as a volunteer teacher.

Ward appeared before a judge after his arrest and was ordered held in police custody while investigations were going on.