Indiana museum with 1930s gangster artifacts suddenly closes

CROWN POINT, Ind. — An Indiana museum dedicated to Depression-era gangster John Dillinger has closed.

The Indianapolis Star says the exhibits in Crown Point's historic courthouse were suddenly closed Thursday. Erika Dahl, a spokeswoman for the South Shore Convention and Visitors Association, declined to say where the collection is going.

The artifacts include blood-stained pants worn by Dillinger when he was killed by federal agents in 1934 and the wicker basket that held his body. The museum opened in 2015.

The FBI says 10 people were killed by Dillinger's gang as he robbed banks and terrorized the Midwest in the 1930s. He escaped from a jail in Crown Point in 1934.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran says the museum showed that "crime doesn't pay."

