Israel evicts Arab family from Jerusalem home Jews claimed

JERUSALEM — Israeli officials have evicted a Palestinian family from their home in east Jerusalem to make way for new Jewish tenants.

Municipality officials backed by security guards enforced a court order Tuesday to remove the six-member Shamasneh family from a home claimed by heirs of a Jewish family forced to abandon it in 1948 when it came under Jordanian control.

Israel took control of the area after the 1967 war and continued existing renting arrangements with Arab tenants. But a law allowing Jews to reclaim former homes or repurchase them have set up such conflicts.

Ayoub Shamasneh, 79, said his case was still pending. "How can they do this to us?" he said.