Kenyan opposition leader rejects date of new elections

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga says he does not accept the date for the new presidential elections announced by the electoral commission.

Odinga said Tuesday the commission did not consult with his coalition on how the elections will be carried out and when, and he says the vote should not be limited to two candidates.

Odinga wants some of the commission's officials to be prosecuted and says if the vote goes forward without "legal and constitutional guarantees" the results of the new election will not be different.