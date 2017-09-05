Lesotho's army commander killed in gunfight with rivals
MASERU, Lesotho — Lesotho's
Witnesses say the gunfight happened after the two officers forced their way into Motsomotso's office at a military barracks.
Lesotho has been beset by power struggles and concerns about military interference in politics. The country has seen a number of high-profile assassinations, including the 2015 killing of a former army chief.
Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's party won elections in June, returning him to power three years after he fled Lesotho because of fears he was an assassination target.