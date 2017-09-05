News / World

Long a 'Dreamer' critic, Sessions announces program's demise

Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement at the Justice Department in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, on President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement at the Justice Department in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, on President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program. President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump scrapped a program benefiting young people who entered the U.S. illegally as children but left the announcement to a member of his Cabinet who had long railed against it.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, rather than Trump, on Tuesday announced the unwinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. He says the Obama-era policy is unconstitutional and couldn't withstand a legal challenge.

Trump made a campaign promise to end protections for the young immigrants protected by the program. But as president, he has expressed sympathy for the participants, sometimes called "Dreamers," and struggled with the decision. Trump notably chose not to be the face of Tuesday's announcement. But Sessions is an immigration hardliner who had been urging the president to fulfil his campaign promise. He seemed willing.

