Man pleads not guilty in Las Vegas one-punch murder case
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — A 28-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to killing a California man with a single punch outside a downtown Las Vegas bar.
James Michael Beach remained jailed on $350,000 bail following his arraignment Tuesday on murder and intimidating a witness charges.
Beach's lawyer, Greg Knapp, says he wants to check medical records to see whether other conditions contributed to 45-year-old Luis Campos' death.
Prosecutors say surveillance video appears to show the April 30 punch was unprovoked.
Campos, a father of five from La Puente, California, was in Las Vegas for a bachelor party.
He never regained consciousness after falling to the sidewalk. He died at a hospital four days later.
The judge set trial to start Oct. 2.