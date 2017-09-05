Maryland man dies after officer uses Taser during arrest

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man who was shocked with a stun gun while being arrested by Ocean City police.

Authorities say an officer used his Taser while trying to arrest 28-year-old Byron Tunnell of Ocean City following a traffic stop early Tuesday. Despite being stunned, Tunnell fled on foot, allegedly discarding drugs before being subdued, they say.

After being evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personnel, Tunnell was taken at his request to a hospital for an examination and then released. Authorities say Tunnell later suffered an apparent seizure after complaining of not feeling well and indicating he may have swallowed drugs before his arrest.

Tunnell was taken back to the hospital, where he died.

