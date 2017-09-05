Merkel praises economy, cites challenges ahead of election

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is seeking a fourth term in Germany's upcoming election, praised her government's economic achievements and positioned herself as the leader who can cope with rapidly changing technology in a speech to parliament Tuesday.

Merkel, whose conservative Christian Democratic Party is currently leading in polls ahead of the national election on Sept. 24, listed a strong economy, low unemployment, and the introduction of a mandatory minimum wage as some of her administration's achievements.

But she stressed that Germany is "at a crossroads now" especially in digital development and technological progress.

"We don't want Germany to end in the museum of technology," she told lawmakers, referring to the Berlin museum housing historical artifacts. The rest of the world "doesn't sleep" when it comes to digitalization, she warned.

Pitching herself as the one who can deal with future challenges, she promised that if re-elected as chancellor, she would invest more money into research so that Germany won't fall behind on technological development.

Turning her attention to international affairs, Merkel condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test as a "flagrant violation" of international conventions, but also said there can only be a "diplomatic and peaceful solution" of the crisis.

The chancellor also again condemned the arrest of the 13 German citizens in Turkey for political reasons and said the European Union needs to reconsiders its relations with the country.

Merkel then announced a summit between Europe and several African nations for later in the year, aimed at finding solutions to stemming the migrant crisis and effectively letting fewer people into Europe.

Her speech came two days after the only televised live debate between Merkel and main challenger Martin Schulz of the centre -left Social Democrats. Merkel has been governing Germany in a coalition with the Social Democrats for the last four years. Both candidates have run lacklustre campaigns, and Sunday's debate was widely criticized because the two were seen as not being aggressive enough.