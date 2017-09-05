Mexican border city Reynosa eyes $7.6M anti-violence plan
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Officials in northern Mexico have announced a $7.6 million development plan that seeks to stem violence in the border city of Reynosa.
The "United for Reynosa" initiative focuses on the most violence-prone
Reynosa has been the scene of frequent shootouts amid turf battles between rival factions of the Gulf drug cartel.
Tamaulipas state government said Monday that the violence has hurt investment and jobs, and the plan aims to address "the causes, not just the effects, of violence."