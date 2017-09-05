Mexican border city Reynosa eyes $7.6M anti-violence plan

MEXICO CITY — Officials in northern Mexico have announced a $7.6 million development plan that seeks to stem violence in the border city of Reynosa.

The "United for Reynosa" initiative focuses on the most violence-prone neighbourhoods in the city, which borders McAllen, Texas. The money will go to schools, sports facilities, infrastructure, jobs programs and public safety initiatives.

Reynosa has been the scene of frequent shootouts amid turf battles between rival factions of the Gulf drug cartel.