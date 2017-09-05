Mexico right, left parties strike alliance for 2018 election
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's main conservative party and a
The conservative National Action Party is calling it the Citizen's Front of Mexico. The Democratic Revolution Party says it's the Broad Democratic Front.
Both parties are hoping to unseat the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party next year. Former Democratic Revolution candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is also a formidable contender as the standard-bearer of his upstart Morena party.
Democratic Revolution leader Alejandra Barrales said Tuesday that "we know we don't have the same ideas, but we pursue the same goals."
This story has been corrected to reflect that Lopez Obrador's former party is Democratic Revolution.