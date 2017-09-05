News organization says employee shot during traffic stop

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio — A small Ohio news organization says one of its employees has been shot by a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

The New Carlisle News said in a Facebook post that employee Andy Grimm "had his camera in his hand" when he was shot by a Clark County sheriff's deputy Monday night in New Carlisle, north of Dayton.

The news organization says Grimm was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and "is expected to be fine."

The Dayton Daily News reports the case has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.