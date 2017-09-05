North Dakota minerals may be included in oil lease sale

BISMARCK, N.D. — A parcel bordering Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota may be included in a federal oil and gas lease sale.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that conservationists are urging the Bureau of Land Management not to include the 120-acre parcel in the lease sale, raising concerns about oil development on the park's boundary.

Park Superintendent Wendy Ross said that the National Park Service is concerned about oil activity diminishing visitor experience and affecting wildlife habitat.

A bureau spokesman says the agency received an "expression of interest" to lease the federal minerals. Agency officials are taking public input on whether to include it in a March sale. An environmental assessment would be available for public review beginning Sept. 30.

