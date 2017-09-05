Ohio elections board investigating how building left open

CLEVELAND — An ex-Ohio congressman says he found his county's elections board offices unlocked and unoccupied when he tried to cast an early ballot.

Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIN'-ich) says he made the discovery Saturday when he walked inside the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Board of Elections to cast a vote ahead of Cleveland's Sept. 12 primary.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2vZ5VJM ) the board says no votes or uncast ballots were tampered with but an investigation is underway into why the building wasn't secure.

The board says any necessary security upgrades will be made immediately.

Kucinich says an alarm sounded when he entered and he took an elevator up several floors to try to find someone. Kucinich, a Democrat, is also a former Cleveland mayor.

Cuyahoga County Protective Services and Cleveland police responded to the alarm.

___