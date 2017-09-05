Oklahoma priest's beatification to be broadcast globally

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Roman Catholic Church's beatification of an Oklahoma priest killed during a mission in Guatemala more than three decades ago will be broadcast live on the Global Catholic Network.

The Rev. Stanley Rother is scheduled to be beatified during a Sept. 23 ceremony at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. A documentary on Rother's life and the ceremony will be broadcast on EWTN Global Catholic Network.

Rother was killed in 1981 during Guatemala's civil war after spending 13 years on a mission in that country.