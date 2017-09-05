Pakistani envoys meet as world pressure mounts on Islamabad

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani diplomats from around the world are meeting in Islamabad to form a new policy on fighting militants.

The meeting comes weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Islamabad harbours fighters battling U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Tuesday's three-day conference comes a day after Pakistan's longtime ally China and four other countries including India agreed to foster co-operation against two terrorist organizations based in Pakistan.

China had earlier blocked Indian attempts to have the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Masood Azhar, put on a U.N. Security Council terror blacklist. India accuses Pakistan of harbouring and training militants to launch attacks on its soil.