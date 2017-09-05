Pakistani envoys meet as world pressure mounts on Islamabad
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani diplomats from around the world are meeting in Islamabad to form a new policy on fighting militants.
The meeting comes weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Islamabad
Tuesday's three-day conference comes a day after Pakistan's longtime ally China and four other countries including India agreed to foster
China had earlier blocked Indian attempts to have the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Masood Azhar, put on a U.N. Security Council terror blacklist. India accuses Pakistan of
Monday's move put more strain on Pakistan, already under pressure since last month when Trump revealed his new strategy for Afghanistan and singled out Islamabad for