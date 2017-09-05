Released by court, semitrailer survivors could be deported
A
A
Share via Email
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say 22 survivors of a semitrailer that was loaded with people in Texas including 10 who died are no longer needed to testify and are being turned over to immigration authorities.
The passengers were being transported in an alleged human smuggling operation.
The U.S. attorney's office said Tuesday it was
Its refrigeration system wasn't working, and investigators say passengers had difficulty breathing as temperatures climbed.
Prosecutors wouldn't say why they
Bradley was indicted last month on five charges.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Hell no we won't mow': All-natural lawn sets off suburban showdown
-
'Huge green flash in the sky.' Video shows possible meteor landing in B.C.
-
Mother recalls the night her Nova Scotia 'dream home' fell into the ground
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this.' Aurora Cannabis weeding out global competition