Rights group: China must stop pressuring advocates at UN

GENEVA — Human Rights Watch says China has tried to intimidate, blacklist and squelch the voices of rights advocates who operate within the U.N. system, calling on Beijing to stop such pressure — and urging U.N. agencies to resist.

In a new report by the New York-based group, HRW President Kenneth Roth says China's influence and crackdown on civil society at home "make it a model of bad faith that challenges the integrity of the U.N. rights system."

HRW said its report released Tuesday is based on interviews with 55 people including U.N. officials, diplomats and civil society representatives, conducted between May 2016 and March. China holds a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council and has growing economic and political clout.