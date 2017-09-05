Son of ex-Honduran president sentenced to 24 years in prison

NEW YORK — The son of former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo has been sentenced in New York to 24 years in prison after admitting his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

Fabio Lobo pleaded guilty in May 2016, admitting he worked with drug traffickers and Honduran police to ship cocaine into the United States. He was fined $50,000 and ordered to forfeit $267,000 at Tuesday's sentencing.

The 46-year-old confessed to a conspiracy that stretched from 2009 to 2014, nearly matching the 2010 to 2014 span when his father was president.

The charge carried a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.