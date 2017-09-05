The Latest: Driver killed when commuter train hits car named

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — The Latest on a man killed after his car crash through a fence, was struck by commuter train (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Authorities have identified the driver of a car was died killed after his car crashed through chain link fence, stopped on a railroad track and was struck by a commuter train.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office Tuesday identified the driver as 29-year-old Pierre Meloty, of Redwood City.

California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel tells the San Jose Mercury News (http://bayareane.ws/2eHhRNG) a maintenance train travelling to San Francisco crashed into Meloty's disabled car and dragged it about a half-mile.

Montiel says there were no skid marks or other indication that Meloty tried to stop before his vehicle went through the fence.

Meloty's LinkedIn profile identifies him as a social media strategist based in San Jose and a 2010 graduate of Williams College, in Massachusetts.

Montiel says officers are looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash or whether Meloty fell asleep at the wheel.

___

7:07 p.m.

The driver of a car was killed after his car crashed through a fence, stopped on a railroad track and was struck by a commuter train.

The San Jose Mercury News reports (http://bayareane.ws/2eHhRNG ) the 29-year-old driver is from Redwood City but the California Highway Patrol says his identity won't be released until his family is notified.

The CHP says a blue Volkswagen sedan crashed Tuesday through a fence in Redwood City and possibly landed on the driver's side on the tracks.

A Caltrain, which was not in service but travelling to San Francisco, crashed into the car and dragged it about a half-mile.

Officials say tracks are back in use at full speed and trains were experiencing 10 minute delays, according to Caltrain.

___