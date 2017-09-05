The Latest: Mother of boy found in concrete named in order

WICHITA, Kan. — The Latest on the death of a boy found encased in concrete (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Authorities suspect a child whose body was found encased in concrete in a Wichita rental home was the son of a woman named in an order seeking to protect the boy from abuse.

Wichita police Lt. Jeff Gilmore said Tuesday that the body found Saturday in the rental home is believed to be 3-year-old Evan Brewer.

Gilmore says state welfare officials investigated reports this year that Evan was being abused. Authorities unsuccessfully attempted to serve a protection from abuse order with his mother, Miranda Miller, who Gilmore says was "alluding" law enforcement.

Her attorney, Julia Craft, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Miller was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated interference with parental custody and her boyfriend on an unrelated charge. Neither is charged in the boy's death.

___

10:40 a.m.

Police are investigating after the body of a small boy was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Wichita, Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the landlord was cleaning the house Saturday when he found a concrete structure and noticed an odour coming from it.

Police removed the structure and discovered the remains of a 3-year-old boy inside.

An Associated Press reporter has left phone and email messages with Wichita police for information about the structure.

Police say a 40-year-old man and 36-year-old woman who lived at the home were arrested last week on separate charges associated with a child custody case. Both are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.

Police say they have tentatively identified the child.

No additional information has been released.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the woman who was arrested is 35, not 36 years old.

___