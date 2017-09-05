The Latest: Police identify all 5 victims in Michigan crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Latest on five teenagers killed when the car they were in crashed into a tree near Kalamazoo, Michigan (all times local):

Authorities in southwestern Michigan have positively identified all five Kalamazoo teenagers killed when the speeding car they were in burst into flames after slamming into a tree.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff's office says Tuesday that the victims were 15-year-old Marshawn Williams and Jaquarius Hegler, 16-year-old Elexus Hillsman and Cortavian Murphy, and 17-year-old Deztanee Cobb.

The teens were in a Dodge Charger that police estimated was travelling about 100 mph before crashing shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in Comstock Township, near Kalamazoo.

A Kalamazoo Township police officer saw the car speed past and began to chase it, but soon lost sight of the vehicle. The officer later came across the burning wreckage in a yard off the street.

The mother of one of five victims killed in a weekend crash near Kalamazoo says her daughter was an adventurous teen who was ready to start her senior year in high school.

Tracey Taylor say Deztanee Cobb embraced challenges. She tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that the 17-year-old liked to "go hard or go home." Cobb was an athlete who took Advanced Placement classes at Kalamazoo Central High School.

She was known as "DezaBoo" and had hoped to study child psychology.

Police say five people were killed early Saturday when a car travelling about 100 mph crashed into a tree in Kalamazoo Township. The only other victim publicly identified so far is 15-year-old Marshawn Williams. A pastor says all the victims likely were teens.

