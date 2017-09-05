The Latest: University of New Hampshire defends DACA

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on New Hampshire's reaction to Trump's DACA decision (all times local):

6:14 p.m.

The University of New Hampshire has come out in defence of a program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants after President Donald Trump decision to dismantle it.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program was "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked. The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution.

In a statement, the university says it "believes strongly that the protections young people received" under DACA should continue. It also called on Congress to find a solution to the issue and for the state's Democratic congressional delegation to "continue their work to extend legal protections for the young people who applied for and received deferred status under DACA."

The university added that it would work to ensure all students feel safe on campus. It did not provide a number of DACA students attending the university, saying it does not track them.

___

6:02 p.m.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on Congress to fix the immigration system after President Donald Trump's decision to dismantle a government program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program was "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked. The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution.

Sununu said Trump "has signalled to Congress that the ball is now in their court and it is time for them to do their job." He went onto to say that it was his hope that the Senate and House could come up with a solution that "provides children ... certainty that they can continue to contribute to society for the years to come."

___

1:09 p.m.

New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation has called President Donald Trump decision to dismantle a government program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants disappointing and wrong.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked. The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen called the move "inhumane and completely unnecessary" while Sen. Maggie Hassan said it was "harmful and wrong."