The Latest: University of New Hampshire defends DACA
CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on New Hampshire's reaction to Trump's DACA decision (all times local):
6:14 p.m.
The University of New Hampshire has come out in
On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program was "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked. The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution.
In a statement, the university says it "believes strongly that the protections young people received" under DACA should continue. It also called on Congress to find a solution to the issue and for the state's Democratic congressional delegation to "continue their work to extend legal protections for the young people who applied for and received deferred status under DACA."
The university added that it would work to ensure all students feel safe on campus. It did not provide a number of DACA students attending the university, saying it does not track them.
6:02 p.m.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on Congress to fix the immigration system after President Donald Trump's decision to dismantle a government program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program was "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked. The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution.
Sununu said Trump "has
1:09 p.m.
New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation has called President Donald Trump decision to dismantle a government program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants disappointing and wrong.
On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked. The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen called the move "inhumane and completely unnecessary" while Sen. Maggie Hassan said it was "harmful and wrong."
New applications will be halted for DACA, which has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. in the form of two-year, renewable work permits.
