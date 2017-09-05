The Latest: Western wildfires close roads, smoke lingers

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on wildfires burning across the U.S. West (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A growing wildfire near Portland has shut down a lengthy stretch of highway through the scenic Columbia River Gorge and rained ash down on the Oregon city.

Smoke from blazes choked the U.S. West on Tuesday from Seattle to Denver, leading to health warnings and road closures. Many school districts cancelled sports practices and recess because of poor air quality.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, a federal agency that co-ordinates wildfire-fighting, says 80 large fires are burning on 2,200 square miles (5,700 square kilometres ) in nine Western states.

The 7-square-mile ( 18-square-kilometre ) fire east of Portland forced hundreds of evacuations and sent embers jumping over the Columbia River, sparking blazes in Washington state.

The wildfire grew rapidly late Monday and overnight, forcing authorities to scramble to get people out of communities in just minutes on the Oregon side of the Columbia River.

___

12:51 a.m.

Wind-driven flames, hot temperatures and dry conditions are hampering firefighters across the West even after Labor Day, the unofficial end to a summer of devastating wildfires.

The dozens of fires burning across the West and Canada have blanketed the air with choking smoke from Oregon, where ash fell on the town of Cascade Locks, to Colorado, where health officials issued an air quality advisory alert.

A 14-square-mile ( 36-square-kilometre ) fire in Montana's Glacier National Park emptied the park's busiest tourist spot as wind gusts drove the blaze toward the doorstep of a century-old lodge.